Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

