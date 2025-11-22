Dundas Partners LLP Sells 2,382 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 2.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.9% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 20,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:FDS opened at $276.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.50 and a 12 month high of $496.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko bought 500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

