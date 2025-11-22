Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

