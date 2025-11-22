Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flex worth $17,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 74.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $933,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $13,138,627.58. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

