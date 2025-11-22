Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN is CenterBook Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 802.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $755.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $800.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.