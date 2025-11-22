Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 35,033 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 198.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

