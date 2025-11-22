Cowa LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,737,000 after purchasing an additional 492,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after buying an additional 102,371 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $36.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

