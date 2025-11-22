Entruity Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Entruity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,486,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 267.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $610,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

