NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,670. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

