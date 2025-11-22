International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

