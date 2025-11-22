Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,544,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of META stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $307,040.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,927.46. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

