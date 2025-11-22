Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 269 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LMP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.75.

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 185.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 167.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 6.70 EPS for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 66.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LondonMetric Property will post 13.7260274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

