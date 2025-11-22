Entruity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Entruity Wealth LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 44,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 283.4% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 61,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

