HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for RenovoRx Q3 Earnings

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenovoRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for RenovoRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RenovoRx’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNXT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenovoRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RNXT stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

