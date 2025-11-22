80,622 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Bought by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NVO opened at $47.65 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

