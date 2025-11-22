Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.1250.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Talkspace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Talkspace from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TALK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 1,287,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,614. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.68 million, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Talkspace had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Talkspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Talkspace by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,174,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,827,459 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 114.6% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,478,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Talkspace by 42.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 603,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,104,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 489,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 483,012 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

