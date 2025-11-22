Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,385,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,464,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at $65,937,193.04. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

