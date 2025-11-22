Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,089. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

