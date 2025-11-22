BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRCC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 451,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,515.52. This trade represents a 28.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in BRC during the third quarter valued at about $16,206,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,399,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 676,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,124. BRC has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $296.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

