McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. 1,641,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of McBride in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McBride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

McBride Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.01. The company has a market capitalization of £223.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McBride Company Profile



With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end‑to‑end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

