New World Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $324.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.44 and its 200 day moving average is $365.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

