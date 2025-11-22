3,123 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $224.01 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

