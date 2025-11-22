Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,475,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814,406. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

