Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.45%.The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4,824.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 615,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 602,765 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 408,117 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 227.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 382,138 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

