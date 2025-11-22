Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $4.8850. Approximately 2,469,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,254,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

