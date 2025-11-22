Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $506,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Barclays upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.