Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PEP opened at $146.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

