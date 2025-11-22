iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.5794. Approximately 10,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International High Yield Bond ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
