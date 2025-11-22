Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7898 and last traded at $0.8277. Approximately 46,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 694,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8599.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Propanc Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Propanc Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Propanc Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

