Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2750.

Toro Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

