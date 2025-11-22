Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 196,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 671,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
