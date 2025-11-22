Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 13.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on ITH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
About Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.