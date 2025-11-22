Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 136676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

