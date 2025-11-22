Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,901.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,759.08. The trade was a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,800.60. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,673,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $18,291,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 653,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 533,408 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 519,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $14,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.8%

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 967,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,236. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.The business had revenue of $74.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.28%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

