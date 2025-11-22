Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 496897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.7250.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treasury Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

About Treasury Wine Estates

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

