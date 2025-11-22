3,691 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

