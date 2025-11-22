Raymond James Financial Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Moderate Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,302,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,274,391. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $436,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

