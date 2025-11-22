Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.