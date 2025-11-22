WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

