Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2147375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several analysts recently commented on FRMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price target on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Fermi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Fermi Stock Down 6.9%

Fermi ( NASDAQ:FRMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

