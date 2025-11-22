Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2147375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on FRMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 price target on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Fermi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI
Fermi Stock Down 6.9%
Fermi Company Profile
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fermi
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Fermi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fermi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.