Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,677,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,729 shares.The stock last traded at $12.8750 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Jamf Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,564.60. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,731,000 after buying an additional 885,859 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,519,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,908 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,369,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 781,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 881,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 274.8% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 883,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

