Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.9150, with a volume of 815693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $194,004.72. Following the sale, the president directly owned 218,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,825. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,738 shares of company stock worth $1,380,677 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $799,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Five9 by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.