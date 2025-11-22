Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $38,448.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,007.06. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,523 shares of company stock worth $86,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 573,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -10.39 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

