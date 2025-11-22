Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

BOH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 491,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,280. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

