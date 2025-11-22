Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,204,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 14,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,969.6% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 25,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2%

PANW stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

