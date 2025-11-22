Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $167,205.40 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the third quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $99,293,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 41,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

