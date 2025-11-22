Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,242,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,771 shares.The stock last traded at $63.7350 and had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,522.64. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 109,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,626 in the last three months. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 11.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

