Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (ABBV, ACA, ACIC, ACRV, ACXP, AEI, AEM, AISP, APLM, APYX)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 22nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

