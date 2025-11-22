Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (ABBV, ACA, ACIC, ACRV, ACXP, AEI, AEM, AISP, APLM, APYX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 22nd:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.
