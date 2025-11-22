Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (ABBV, ACA, ACIC, ACRV, ACXP, AEI, AEM, AISP, APLM, APYX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, November 22nd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating.

