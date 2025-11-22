Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 30.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) rose 30.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 4,419,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 878,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 30.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$86.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.