easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.80. easyjet shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.
easyjet Stock Down 3.1%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.
About easyjet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyjet
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.